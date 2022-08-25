GCSEs: Boston Grammar School - congratulations over 'superb' set of results

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Grammar School. Library image

In a statement released by the school, it said: “Students and staff have worked tirelessly over the last two years, overcoming incredible challenges created by the Covid pandemic.

"It's the first time in three years that students have sat GCSE examinations and it's a testament to their hard work and determination that they've done so well.”

The following pupils were credited with ‘outstanding’ performances: Tanish Agrawal Esteve, Akshaj Airon, Harley Butterfield, Reece Cherian, Joshua Grummitt, Oliver Jackson, Akhil Joachim, Karolis Jokubauskas, Abdul Kamran, Femmi Kisanji, Michal Klonowski, Josh Legate, Harley Leggatt, Vidur Motkur, Jeremy Nichols, Joshua Pearson, Thomas Raitt, Aayan Sarwar, Jamie Smith and Kieran Varatheesan.

Akshaj Airon and Joshua Grummitt, meanwhile, achieved Grade 9s in all of the subjects they studied, which the school described as ‘an incredible and immense success at a time when it is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain the higher GCSE grades’.