GCSEs: Boston Nacro - 'it's brilliant to see all their work pay off'
Nacro Boston has reported its best year for ‘in-person’ GCSE examinations, with a record number of high-grade passes in English and maths.
Nacro is an independent training provider, specialising in vocational courses, with a base in South Street, Boston.
Centre manager Josh Wood said: “I’m hugely proud of all our learners and what they have achieved. Adjusting back to ‘in-person’ exams has been a real challenge for some of our learners and it’s brilliant to see all their work pay off.
"I’m so excited for our students next steps, whether they continue their learning and training with us, or progress onto further education, employment or training.”