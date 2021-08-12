GCSEs: Pride at Giles Academy as results show 'significant improvement'

Ana Clara Souza and Rachele Overlingaite

The grades have all been based on assessments after exams were cancelled after an academic year heavily disrupted by the coronavirus.

Results were given to pupils today across the country, with some collecting in person and others receiving emails.

Executive Headteacher for the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust (SLAT), which the school is part of, Lucy Conley, said this year’s results showed significant improvement over the previous two years.

Jack Patchett

She said: “We are very pleased with the Year 11 GCSE and BTEC results for Giles Academy.

“The success of our students marks the end of a challenging 16 months of disruption due to the COVID pandemic and individual successes recognise the hard work of so many students.

“This is also the end of the first year of school leadership by SLAT and I am pleased to report that the outcomes for this cohort of students shows a significant improvement and enhancement from the grades achieved at the school in 2019 and 2020.

This is due to the considerable improvements in teaching; learning and behavioural standards already witnessed.

Julia, Ola, Kamille, Liza giles

“All students at Giles Academy will be able to transfer to their next career stage, either to a Sixth Form, apprenticeship, college or work place. We are all extremely proud of our students this year … well-done to them all!”

Lucy said top performers this year included Jack Patchett and Liam Banks, who have worked “tremendously hard throughout their time at Giles Academy and received outstanding sets of results, both are hoping to secure a place on the National Foundation Diploma in Computing in Level 3 at Boston College”.

She also praised Rachele Overlingaite for her ‘excellent’ set of results received which will enable her to go on to study English Literature, History and Psychology A-levels at Boston High School; Kamile Maciulyte who has secured her place at Boston High School to study Business Studies, Psychology and Sociology A-levels, and Maisie Welborn for “a fantastic set of results” which will enable her to study at Boston High School for A-levels in Maths, Geography and Business Studies.

The Ward twins, Annabel Evans Chelsey Griffiths