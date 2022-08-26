GCSEs: Thomas Cowley High School, Donington - a 'positive set of outcomes'

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Lucas, Aimee Laud, Kieran Draper, and Ola Gdula collecting their results at Thomas Cowley High School, Donington.

The school says its is particularly pleased with the results for GCSE English and maths, with other highlights including ‘very good grades’ in GCSE art and design, BTEC health and social care and BTEC performing arts.

Glenn Martin, interim head of school, said: “GCSEs are an important part of a young person’s education and I’d like to wish all students the very best for the future as they look ahead and make decisions about their next steps. This is a positive set of outcomes for our Year 11 students.

“They have worked incredibly hard during their time in school and have got some excellent further destinations.”

John Boor and Katie Loveridge.

The school – which was recently classed as ‘inadequate’ in all areas by Ofsted – is set to join the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust.

Executive headteacher for the trust Lucy Conley said: “After what has been an unsettling time for all students nationally, with periods of remote learning and the incredible hard work needed to catch up on any lost learning due to the pandemic, the results for The Thomas Cowley High School reflect the students hard work and commitment to their studies. I would like to wish all the students the very best for their future and I hope they will keep in touch with the school in the future.

“From September 2022, we are excited for The Thomas Cowley High School to officially join South Lincolnshire Academies Trust where the school will be known as Cowley Academy. All of the trust schools have been extremely successful by recording their highest set of GCSE and BTEC results this summer, which is what we all want to see for Cowley Academy in the future. The drive and commitment of school leaders and the staff across the Trust ensure that our students have best opportunities possible and aspire to be the best they can be.”