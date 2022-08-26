GCSEs: William Lovell Academy CofE Academy, Stickney - 'some of the best results in a generation'

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Lovell CofE Academy. Library image

Headteacher Stuart Hutton said: "Our students have tackled enormous challenges over the past three years and have shown determination and true ‘William Lovell Spirit’ in overcoming them.

"As a result of this hard work and commitment, they have achieved some of the best results the school has seen in a generation, with almost 70 per cent of our students gaining passes in English – a sensational achievement!"

The school spoke of a number of individual success stories, including pupils achieving ‘impressive clutches’ of Grade 8s and 9s.