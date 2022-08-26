Register
GCSEs: William Lovell Academy CofE Academy, Stickney - 'some of the best results in a generation'

William Lovell CofE Academy, in Stickney, is celebrating ‘some of the best results the school has seen in a generation’ following this year’s GCSE examinations.

By David Seymour
Friday, 26th August 2022, 8:09 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 9:01 am
William Lovell CofE Academy. Library image
Headteacher Stuart Hutton said: "Our students have tackled enormous challenges over the past three years and have shown determination and true ‘William Lovell Spirit’ in overcoming them.

"As a result of this hard work and commitment, they have achieved some of the best results the school has seen in a generation, with almost 70 per cent of our students gaining passes in English – a sensational achievement!"

The school spoke of a number of individual success stories, including pupils achieving ‘impressive clutches’ of Grade 8s and 9s.

Mr Hutton closed by thanking ‘hardworking’ staff, who ‘have made such a powerful difference to the lives of these young people’.

