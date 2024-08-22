Giles Academy celebrating 28 per cent rise in top GCSE grades and other achievements

Other highlights for 2024 include a quarter of pupils who sat a BTEC qualification achieving Distinction* or Distinction grades (equivalent to a grades 7 to 9).

South Lincolnshire Academies Trust (SLAT), the multi-academy trust that oversees the running of the school, also reported ‘notable’ successes for specific subjects, with pupils taking sport science, health and social care, and religious education performing ‘exceptionally’.

A SLAT spokesman said: “The continued progress of the summer examination results at Giles Academy highlights the strength of the quality of education and the wide variety of initiatives that students have been eager to take advantage of.

“Giles Academy have offered extra revision sessions during the Easter and May half term holidays, where students choose additional two-hour lessons on specific subjects. In term time, during lunchtimes and after-school, subject staff have provided homework and revision clubs as part of their enrichment programmes.

“The trust has also invested in online learning resources that students have been able to utilise as part of their revision tools. This dedication to go above and beyond has ensured students can be rewarded for their hard work and dedication.”

SLAT chief executive officer Lucy Conley said: “This set of results demonstrates the incredible hard work of our students and staff, and reflects the students’ hard work and commitment to their studies.

“I am extremely proud to share that that, as well as the significant success seen at Giles Academy, all three of the other schools in the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, being Bourne Academy, Spalding Academy and Cowley Academy have also had an increase in the GCSE and vocational grades 7 to 9. This demonstrates the trust’s commitment to school improvement, and that all schools in our trust are offering students in Lincolnshire the best opportunities possible and aspire to be the best they can be.

“A key part of the success of our trust is to recognise the outstanding successes of our students, so in September we will be recognising and rewarding success at a trust-wide awards ceremony, where all schools can celebrate together.

I would like to wish all of our amazing young people the very best for their future and I hope they will keep in touch. I wish all our students the very best in the next phase of their educational endeavours whether this be

sixth form, college or an apprenticeship.”

1 . Giles School, Old Leake Charlotte Donnelly, Ruby Morley, and Head of School Katie Belcher. Photo: SLAT

2 . Giles Academy, Old Leake Billy Mustill and Laurie Hislop. Photo: SLAT

3 . Giles Academy, Old Leake Michael Souza-Moniz. Photo: SLAT

4 . Giles Academy, Old Leake Zuzanna Przybylska. Photo: SLAT