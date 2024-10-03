Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gipsey Bridge Academy, near Boston, is celebrating after Ofsted found the school to be “ambitious”, “warm and welcoming”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspection team visited at the end of the last academic year to look at every aspect of life at the school and concluded that Gipsey Bridge not only continues to be Good – but also echoed one parent’s comments that it “is a wonderful little school”.

Gipsey Bridge’s Headteacher, Kirstyn Moffat, said that the outcome of the report was something that the community should really celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Moffat added: “Gipsey Bridge is a fantastic school that I am so proud to be part of. It is a huge privilege to work with such a dedicated team and so many supportive families and friends of our wonderful school.

Gipsey Bridge Academy praised for being “a wonderful little school”.

“With around 100 children, we are not the biggest school out there. What I love, however, is that we grasp all of the benefits that come from having a close-knit community but also work tirelessly to ensure our children receive the very best education at our school.”

Inspectors found that “Children in the early years get off to a strong start” and “develop resilience and a curiosity to learn.”

Other positive comments about the school included:

The school has designed a broad, ambitious and well-ordered curriculum for all pupils, including those with SEND.

Pupils know they are cared for. They feel safe. They attend school well and are eager to learn.

The school is ambitious for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to learn well.

The school provides pupils with a range of extra-curricular events and activities, including local sporting competitions and clubs for chess, art and Makaton.

The school’s personal development offer is a strength. It is centred around the school’s values of ‘integrity, individuality, compassion, respect and honesty’.

Leaders, including trustees, fulfil their responsibilities well. Staff value the training opportunities available. They work well together and support each other. They are proud to work at the school. The school benefits from the support the trust provides.

The report also noted how the pupils “learn the importance of celebrating diversity” and that they are “prepared well for life in modern Britain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gipsey Bridge is proudly part of the Infinity Academies Trust, who are committed to creating a community where everyone is ready to learn and prepared to flourish.

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, said: “All of us at Infinity Academies Trust, are incredibly proud of the fantastic work being carried out at Gipsey Bridge Academy. We all know how tirelessly our whole school community works to provide the very best for our pupils, and this is just one recognition of that work.

“Congratulations to the whole school on remaining a Good school.”