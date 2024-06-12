Good grades for Grammar School

King Edward VI Grammar School celebrating their Ofsted.

​Louth’s grammar school's staff and pupils are celebrating after being given a ‘good’ grade.

​Following an Ofsted inspection last month, King Edward VI Grammar School (KEVIGS) has secured Good grades in all five of the Ofsted categories and for the overall effectiveness of the school.

The report praised the “positive relationships between staff and pupils”, describing lessons as calm

and orderly, and said that pupils enjoy learning at the school and feel well supported by teachers.

"The school has high expectations of what pupils can achieve,” the inspection said, “Most pupils consistently meet these expectations.”

The report also said that pupils feel safe at school, and know they can talk to staff if they have any worries.

Acting Headteacher, Mrs Sam Herridge, said, “After a somewhat turbulent start to 2024, we are particularly pleased that the inspection team recognised the commitment of all the staff who really pulled together and showed what an excellent team we have at KEVIGS.

"I am so grateful for their support and that of the other members of the leadership team and the Trust Board. We are very proud, as always, of the way our students conducted themselves throughout the two-day inspection period and that the inspectors were able to acknowledge that pupils enjoy learning, feel well supported by their teachers, that lessons are calm and orderly and that our pupils feel safe.

"Our sixth form provision was praised for its ambitious curriculum, the ‘excellent knowledge’ of the teachers and that our sixth formers are ‘well-prepared for their next steps’.

"The report has also confirmed the approach to the continuous improvements we are making to further enhance the already positive experiences of all our students”.

It has been over a decade since the school was last inspected, and Mrs Herridge said that it had been a “wholly positive experience” for both staff and students.

Staff and students were treated to ice-creams and lollies to celebrate their hard work after the inspection.