Good Lord it's a World Record

On Monday 23rd June, Isaac Newton Primary School took a group of pupils to Lord’s Cricket Ground – the home of Cricket – to take part in ‘Chance to Shine’ 20 Year Celebrations!

Chance to Shine was founded in 2005 and is a national charity that aims to give all children the opportunity to play, learn and develop through cricket. We were chosen as the primary school to represent the county or Lincolnshire, a fantastic honour and a wonderful reward for our children’s commitment to their cricket lessons and clubs.

Not only was this a celebration of Chance to Shine, it was also an opportunity to attempt a Guinness World Record!! We were part of a large group of children, all taking part in a cricket lesson on the official Lord’s Cricket Pitch, whilst being taught by only 1 cricket coach!! In order to achieve the world record the children had to be engaged and taking part in a lesson for a minimum of 30 minutes. The record stood at 650 children and we were hopeful we could beat this. The children enthusiastically took part in a catching lesson, practising their skills of a deep and close catch.

Following the lesson we returned to the stands of Lords to be informed of the outcome of our attempt. The number of children all taking part totalled 943!!! We beat the record and can now say that Isaac Newton Pupils are Guinness World Record Holders!!

What a fantastic opportunity for our children, they were incredible all day, showcasing our school values of kindness, pride, responsibility, resilience and respect at all times. We had some lovely comments from other members of the public, Chance to Shine Officials and Lord’s Cricket Ground staff, complimenting our children on their behaviour and attitude throughout the day.

We hope this will be a day they will look back on in years to come, a story to tell their families- that they played cricket at the home of cricket – Lord’s Cricket Ground. Thank you to Justin Owen at Lincolnshire Cricket for offering our children this opportunity, it’s been so special for them and would not have been possible without you!!