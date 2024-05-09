Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department for Education has approved Lincolnshire County Council’s bid to be funded to build a new 154-place special free school providing support for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs.

The project is currently in the very early stages, with the council exploring potential locations in the centre of the county.The council has made a bid to the DfE to be able to access their central pot of cash for new schools but no figure has yet been agreed to pay for the project until further along the planning process.

Design work will be progressed over the coming months, in partnership with the DfE, says the council.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: “This new school has been a long-term aspiration for the council, and we’re very grateful to the DfE for making it possible.

Lincolnshire County Council plans to build a new special school somewhere in the centre of the county.

“Over the last few years, the council has invested around £100m in improving and expanding special schools across the county, meaning more pupils with special educational needs and disabilities can now attend a local school instead of having to travel large distances for their education,” she said.

“This new project will continue that good work, ensuring that all pupils can get a good start in life, with any additional support they might require. I’m sure the school will bring lasting benefits for children and their families, and I look forward to seeing the work move forward.”