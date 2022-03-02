Grammar school pays tribute to ‘caring and dedicated’ English teacher

Tributes have been paid to Boston Grammar School English teacher Andy Remic, who sadly passed away over the weekend.

Andy Remic passed away over the weekend, aged just 50, following a long battle with cancer.

BGS head teacher John McHenry broke the sad news to his pupils on Monday.

In a tribute, via Facebook, he wrote: Sadly, I’m contacting you with some very unwelcome news.

“Mr Andy Remic, English Teacher at BGS, died during the weekend.

“Mr Remic had been absent for quite some time as he battled against cancer and its effects.

“Despite all the challenges, such was Andy’s commitment to the school and the pupils that he had planned to return to teaching this March. Unfortunately, that was not to be.

“He will always be remembered as a caring and dedicated member of our school community. He was an outstanding teacher and he will be missed enormously.

“I know that this will be upsetting for many students, especially those who were taught by Mr Remic. Counselling and support will be available for anyone who needs it.”

Mr Remic had been a teacher at the school for more than two years.

Pupils and colleagues have left messages in tribute via the school’s Facebook page.

Among those included Becky Wilson, who commented: “My son was very fond of him. Very sad.”

Deborah Money wrote: “Heard nothing but lovely comments of Mr Remic we are really sorry to hear this sad news,”

Claire Fairweather commented: “Such a great teacher who seemed to really ‘get’ the pupils. Sending all our love to his family.”