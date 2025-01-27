Grant allows food tech upgrade for Louth secondary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Food technology facilities at Louth Academy have been transformed with the help of a grant from the Savoy Educational Trust.

The £8,840 has allowed equipment to be upgraded, providing students with an unparalleled environment to develop their culinary skills.

Principal Mr Hermiston said the exciting development will inspire students, improve GCSE outcomes, and open doors to rewarding careers in the catering and hospitality industry.

The facilities are designed to replicate the standards of professional kitchens, with professional-grade blast chillers, molecular gastronomy equipment and advanced tools for food preparation and presentation.

The upgrades will enhance the learning experience and prepare students to excel in the highly competitive world of catering, said Mr Hermiston.

“We are thrilled to unveil our revitalised food technology facilities, made possible through the incredible support of the Savoy Educational Trust,” he said.

“This investment reflects our commitment to equipping our students with the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

“The catering industry offers tremendous opportunities, and these upgrades will inspire a new generation of talent while also boosting outcomes in GCSE Food Preparation and Nutrition.”

The Savoy Educational Trust’s funding aligns with its mission to support education and professional development in the hospitality sector.

By enabling these upgrades, the Trust is fostering a pipeline of young talent, addressing a skills gap, and helping to secure the future of the catering industry.

Grants are awarded to projects that enhance skills, knowledge and opportunities for students and professionals.

Mr Hermiston said Louth Academy, a member of Louth-based Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust, was committed to providing exceptional education and preparing students for a wide range of career paths.

“Hospitality is one of the biggest local sectors for employment and this development will help to ensure our students are fully prepared for working in the sector,” he said.

“This investment marks a pivotal moment for Louth Academy, demonstrating the power of collaboration between education and industry to create brighter futures for young people and the catering profession.”