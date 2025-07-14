Green light for new £7m special needs hubs at Lincolnshire schools

Lincolnshire County Council will create new SEND hubs in five local authority-maintained primary schools.

A proposal to improve the support available in mainstream schools for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has been approved.

The Department of Education has already approved proposals for similar hubs in six primary academies and two secondary academies.

Around £7 million will be invested to establish these new facilities and recruit additional specially trained teachers. The project will create 210 additional spaces for pupils with SEND, helping to meet rising demand.

Coun Natalie Oliver, executive member for children’s services, said: “We know that, given the right support, many young people with SEND will do better in a mainstream school than they would in a special school.

"These new hubs will offer pupils the targeted, high-quality support they need, in smaller classes led by skilled staff.

"This will make a real difference to these young people, helping them reach their full potential.”

Work on the new hubs is due to start in the autumn, and all 13 are expected to be completed by autumn 2026.

The new SEND hubs will be located at the following schools:

Local authority-maintained primary schools

· Gonerby Hill Foot Church of England Primary School

· Meadows Primary School, Lincoln

· St George's Church of England Community Primary School, Gainsborough

· Caistor Church of England and Methodist Primary School

· Church Lane Primary School & Nursery, Sleaford

Primary academies

· Grantham St Wulfrum’s Church of England Primary School

· Gainsborough Parish Church of England Primary School

· Coningsby St Michael’s Church of England Primary School

· Friskney All Saints Church of England Academy

· Gainsborough Castle Wood Primary Academy

· Lincoln Ermine Primary Academy

Secondary academies

· The Gainsborough Academy

· North Kesteven Academy