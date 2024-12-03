Greenwood Academies Trust secures grant to advance sustainability initiatives in Skegness schools

Greenwood Academies Trust (GAT) is proud to announce that it has successfully secured a £119,000 grant from the Phase 5 of the Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund, run by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and delivered by Salix.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From over 700 applications received, Greenwood Academies Trust is honoured to be one of just 118 public sector organisations to receive this grant. With it, GAT will develop and implement robust Heat Decarbonisation Plans across its estate, enhancing energy efficiency and significantly reducing carbon emissions.

The funding enables Greenwood Academies Trust to complete detailed site surveys, data collection, and calculations across twenty-two of its academies, including Mablethorpe Primary Academy, Seathorne Primary Academy, Skegness Academy, Skegness Infant Academy and Skegness Junior Academy. By identifying energy-saving opportunities and supporting the replacement of aging boiler systems with low-carbon alternatives, such as air-source heat pumps, the Trust can ensure impactful, sustainable changes to its operations. This project also aligns with GAT’s long-term capital works programme, focusing on environmentally responsible procurement and a sustainable approach to infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Yarnell, Chief Operations and Sustainability Officer at Greenwood Academies Trust, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “We’re incredibly grateful for this grant, which is a crucial step forward in our drive toward net zero. It enables us to make significant, lasting improvements and reinforces our dedication to sustainability and environmental excellence. Our academies have a unique opportunity to inspire change, and we are committed to leading by example to protect and preserve our environment.”

Skegness Junior Academy

Programme Manager at Salix, Christopher Masters, said: “The Low Carbon Skills Fund is a strong first step in the decarbonisation journey. The fund, which we deliver on behalf of government, enables the public sector to pull in expertise and develop robust heat decarbonisation plans.

“For Greenwood Academies Trust it means they can not only look at creating more energy efficient buildings, but they can create better places for children in which to learn. We look forward to seeing how the Trust progress their net zero agenda.”

In recent years, Greenwood Academies Trust has implemented various green initiatives, including extensive LED lighting conversions, solar photovoltaic installations, and a digital energy dashboard. These initiatives have reduced energy consumption, cut costs, and provided renewable energy sources. The Trust has also introduced an electric vehicle leasing scheme for staff and embraced hybrid working arrangements, further reducing carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new funding allows GAT to build on these initiatives by producing Heat Decarbonisation Plans for its academies, addressing the need for low carbon heating solutions and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The Trust’s commitment to environmental responsibility extends beyond infrastructure, with the integration of sustainability-focused curriculum materials in both primary and secondary academies, supported by site visits and industry engagements. This holistic approach also encourages student involvement through sustainability champions within academies.

With a focus on achieving net zero in alignment with the UK Government’s 2050 target, Greenwood Academies Trust is dedicated to minimising its carbon footprint and serving as a model of environmental responsibility within the education sector. This grant marks a pivotal moment in the Trust’s journey towards net zero, reinforcing its long-term sustainability strategy and its commitment to fostering environmental awareness and action across its community.