Grimoldby primary school bring the festive fun at Christmas fair

An ice rink, Santa in a fire truck and adorable ponies were just some of the delights on offer at a primary school’s fundraising Christmas market.

Members of the Zero Degree Choir singing Christmas Carols in the School's playground.

On Friday December 2, Grimoldby Primary School hosted its first Christmas market, with more than 30 stalls in the school hall by local businesses.

One of the highlights was an ice rink situated in the village hall, with an outside bar serving alcohol and refreshments and hot food stalls including The Greek Shack and Augustino Pizza.

Advertisement

Mimi’s Mission were serving hot drinks with traditional mince pies, and Santa Claus and Mrs Claus themselves paid a visit in a red fire truck, with another special visit from an adorable white Shetland pony to top it off.

Heateacher Miss Brooks (second from right) and staff on the Ice Rink at Grimoldby Primary School Christmas Fayre..

Advertisement

Overall, the event raised more than £1,500 for school funds and a spokesman for the school said the event went brilliantly, with hundreds of people coming out to support the event.

Parents enjoyed Mulled Wine from the Mobile Bar.

Advertisement

Staff and pupils at Grimoldby Primary School's Christmas Fayre.

Santa and Mrs Klaus brought their vintage fire engine for children to sit on.

Advertisement