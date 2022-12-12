Grimoldby primary school bring the festive fun at Christmas fair

On Friday December 2, Grimoldby Primary School hosted its first Christmas market, with more than 30 stalls in the school hall by local businesses.
One of the highlights was an ice rink situated in the village hall, with an outside bar serving alcohol and refreshments and hot food stalls including The Greek Shack and Augustino Pizza.
Mimi’s Mission were serving hot drinks with traditional mince pies, and Santa Claus and Mrs Claus themselves paid a visit in a red fire truck, with another special visit from an adorable white Shetland pony to top it off.
Overall, the event raised more than £1,500 for school funds and a spokesman for the school said the event went brilliantly, with hundreds of people coming out to support the event.
