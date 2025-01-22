Grimoldby Primary School receives international award
Grimoldby Primary School in Louth has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the award, which celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in global education. Bringing an international dimension into the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life and work in today’s world.
The 2025 award ceremony took place in Westminster on Monday 20 January and was attended by Members of Parliament and representatives from schools around the UK.
Grimoldby Primary School's international work includes projects and visits to Poland and Guadeloupe. Involving the pupils of the schools, both here and abroad.
Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: ‘The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.
The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms. The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with upmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.
By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.’
Over 6000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.
The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop:
• An international ethos embedded throughout the school• A whole school approach to international work• Collaborative curriculum-based work with several partner schools• Year-round international activity• Involvement of the wider community