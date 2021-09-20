Gym owner helps Skegness pupils stay strong and safe against cyber bullying

Jack Johnson, of Phoenix Fitness, has donated a range of books for pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness to learn about internet safety and cyber bullying.

One of the books, Caught in the Web, is an extremely useful book to teach children about the potential dangers of being online and how to stay safe.

The book is supported by the UK Council For Internet Safety and The Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre.

Jack Johnson and his team from Phoenix Fitness met Evie, the Therapy Dog, during their visit to the Richmond School.

Jack and some of his team visited the school to have a look at the new library system, Accelerated Reader.

The books are arranged into book levels for pupils to read individual books at their exact reading level. Each book has a quiz to complete once the book has been finished.