Head in running for top award

Andrew Fulbrook of Boston High School has been shortlisted in the Headteacher of the Year Award run by the Times Educational Supplement (TES).

Mr Fulbrook said: “I am both shocked and thrilled to have been nominated for this award.

“Shocked, because when told, my feeling was that, like every other headteacher, I am simply doing my job for my students and my staff.

“Thrilled because, as far as I am concerned this is a wonderful recognition of all we stand for as a school community. Namely, support, service, safety, care, high standards and teamwork.

“Most importantly of all though, I feel this is a recognition of our ‘Togetherness’, especially during this dreadful pandemic. The spirit of ‘Togetherness’ in our school is pivotal to all we do; it forms part of our core values and is encompassed in our school mission statement.”

Mr Fulbrook took over at Boston High in 2014.

Prior to that he was deputy head and then head at William Lovell Church of England School, Stickney.

Mr Fulbrook said he believed the spirit of ‘Leading Learning Together’ that is part of the school’s mission statement is more important than ever in the current climate.

“I believe this spirit has never been so important as we support each other through the pandemic and into the more optimistic days ahead; with caution and care,” he said.

“This recognition is wonderful for the school. I genuinely believe that, together, we have created a very special place here in Boston,” he said.

“To have been given the opportunity to lead in this outstanding school is a privilege.

“Quite simply, this role is about me having the chance to work with ‘Staff of the Year’, ‘Governors of the Year’, ‘Parents and Carers of the Year’ and, of course, our superb ‘Students of the Year’…. Every year! I am very lucky!