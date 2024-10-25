Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A second annual health and wellbeing event at a school in Boston has been declared a success.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hello Health! 2024 was staged by Boston Grammar School earlier this month.

The aim, a spokesman for the school said, was to ‘educate pupils about mental and physical health, while showing them fun ways of maintaining a positive equilibrium’.

The event was divided into three zones:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of images from Hello Health! 2024 at Boston Grammar School.

In the Reflective Zone, pupils heard short speeches on the themes of reaching out to help, the importance of teamwork, and reaching out for help. These were delivered by representatives from Kooth, Bro Pro and Shine Lincolnshire. There were also musical performances, a quiz, and a Q&A with the guest speakers.

In the Active Zone, pupils had the chance to try a number of different sporting challenges and activities. This was in collaboration with Boston Amateur Boxing Club, Boston Rugby Club and Boston Tennis Club. There was also an integrated Supportive Zone, featuring stalls run by CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services), MHST (mental health support teams), GamCare, Shine Lincolnshire, and the Butterfly Hospice Trust.

In the Positive Zone, pupils had a choice of eight wellbeing workshops. External partners including the Community Growers, Heritage Lincolnshire, BEAMing Wellbeing, and the Rock School Bus helped to run these activities, while school staff led sessions ranging from singing to yoga.

Head of Sixth Form Steve Barker, who organised the event, said: “The initial feedback from pupils is overwhelmingly positive and I genuinely believe that many of them have taken away ideas and experiences from our three zones that will have a positive impact on their lives, perhaps for years to come.

“We are very proud that Boston Grammar School is at the forefront of this vital work to improve young people’s health and wellbeing, equipping them with the tools they need to enjoy life to the full.”

Giving thanks to the partners that supported the event, headteacher John McHenry said: “At least a dozen organisations, charities and sporting groups laid on activities during the day, giving it a real community feel. This meant that we were able to offer a unique three-hour experience for over 650 young people, including three keynote presentations, six sporting activities and a choice of eight wellbeing workshops.

“Without their dedication, expertise and good humour it would not have been possible, and we as a school are deeply grateful.”