'Heartbroken' private school in Boston to close, blaming Government policy

St George's Preparatory School, Boston. Library image.

A private school in Boston has announced it will close at the end of the school year, blaming new ‘financial burdens’ from the Government.

St George’s Preparatory School says it has been unable to find any way to keep running, with ‘unsustainable financial losses being incurred on a daily basis’.

The Government decided that independent school fees would no longer be exempt from 20 per cent VAT from January, which many private schools warn is putting parents under pressure.

The school in London Road, which is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, says it has also seen a notable fall in pupil numbers with fewer families wanting to enrol their children.

St George's Preparatory School in Boston, pictured during a visit by local farmers. Picture: St George's Preparatory School

At the time of its last Ofsted inspection in 2019, the school roll was 90.

The school, which opened in 2011, also blames the recent increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions and the National Minimum Wage for its financial difficulties.

Founder and principal Sarah Whelan said: “This is a very sad moment for everyone connected to St George’s.

“Our dedicated staff, wonderful pupils and supportive families have made this a truly special community. We are heartbroken that financial realities beyond our control have forced this outcome.”

Help will be given to parents in transferring their children to new schools, while staff will be offered employment support.

The treasury has been contacted for comment about the financial challenges private schools face.

It has previously said that the money raised will be used to improve state schools.

A Government spokesman said: “Ending tax breaks for private schools will raise £1.8bn a year by 2029/30 to help deliver 6,500 new teachers and raise school standards, supporting the 94 per cent of children in state schools to achieve and thrive.”