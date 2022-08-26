Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students disappointed with their results should talk to their schools and colleges regarding options.

There are also a number of career opportunities available.

Lincolnshire County Council has joined forces with the Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership to collate information of opportunities available in the county.

The information is available in the Careers, Training and Learning section of the Family Services Directory and Local Offer website at incolnshire.fsd.org.uk

Details on ACE Education Advice & Training – a new organisation that provides independent advice and information for parents on education issues in England – is also available here.

High quality training and consultancy services covering education law and guidance are provided to a wide range of education professionals.

information is based on current education law and guidance and covers state funded education for children aged 5-16 years in England.