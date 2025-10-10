Henry inspires next generation

One of Grimsby Town’s heroes in the recent cup win over Manchester United was former Louth Academy student Henry Brown – and he returned to inspire the next generation.

The 18-year-old first year professional came off the bench in the second half and scored one of the 12 penalties that eventually knocked the Premier League giants out of the Carabao Cup in a dramatic shoot out watched by millions live on television.

“The Manchester United Cup game was something I’ll never forget,” said Henry.

“I came on in the 55th minute and played against some world-class players such as Diallo, Dalot and Fernandes.

Grimsby Town’s Henry Brown (centre) with Academy students hoping to follow in his tracks.

“I had to take the fifth penalty in the shootout to keep us in the match. I scored and celebrated in front of the home end — it was unbelievable.”

But before that big moment, Henry’s journey started much closer to home.

“I started in the GTFC pre-academy when I was 8 whilst playing for Louth Town, and signed up to the academy in the under 9s.

“I stayed with the academy, signed a two-year scholarship, then signed professional terms,” he explained. “When I was about 6 or 7, I realised I wanted to be a pro footballer.”

The 18-year-old professional is welcomed back to Louth Academy by Mr Hermiston (second left), Mr Blackbourn (right) and Curriculum Leader of PE Mr Prendergast.

Henry returned to Louth Academy to meet students, including a group currently on the books of local professional clubs.

He took part in a Q&A session, shared his story of resilience and discipline, and discussed the importance of balancing sport with education.

He also signed shirts for the school — a moment of pride for staff and students.

Henry met with Louth Academy’s current Academy players to help them develop. These include Alex Coonan, Grimsby Town Academy; Fletcher Smith and Lexi Stubbs, Lincoln City Academy; Kyla Osborne, Doncaster Elite Academy; Ollie Larder, Boston United Academy; and Brook Atack, Boston United Academy and former Grimsby Town.

“Louth Academy helped me massively,” said Henry. “Mr Blackbourn always had an interest in football and pushed me to attend other extra-curricular events as well as football.

“The PE curriculum was a big part of me pushing my football and fitness.”

He also credits the school’s extra-curricular programme with shaping him into the person he is today.

“The sports events and extra-curricular at Louth Academy were a big part of pushing my love of sport.

“I was chosen to be House Sports Captain from an early age and that helped me become a leader and really improved my confidence.”

Henry also had a message about the importance of education, saying: “Getting my grades was important.

“I saw other scholars my age who had to do their Maths and English resits while I was on the training pitch developing with the first team and being spotted by coaches.

“It showed me how vital it was to stay on top of school work early.”

Principal Joe Hermiston said: “Henry’s story is a testament to hard work, focus, and the support of both his football and academic mentors.

“His return to Louth Academy wasn’t just a celebration of personal success — it was a reminder to students that big dreams can start in small places.”