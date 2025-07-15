High School bids farewell to popular long-serving teachers

End of an era - retiring teachers Bronwyn Fleming (left) and Cate Tipper. Photo: KSHS

Two popular, long-serving teachers are retiring from a Sleaford school after a combined total of 53 years’ service.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School is marking the end of an era as it bids farewell to two of its most dedicated teachers, Bronwyn Fleming and Cate Tipper.

With a combined 53 years of service, their retirement is said to be a moment of mixed emotions for the school community.

Mrs Fleming, a textiles teacher in the school's Design and Technology department, is described as a “cornerstone” of the school for 19 years. Throughout her tenure, she has held various roles in several departments, including Art and Design Technology, and for many years, she oversaw the student House programme.

Her expertise in textiles and her ability to motivate students to be ambitious, creative, and successful have been invaluable.

"Mrs. Fleming's high standards, creativity, and belief in her students' abilities have left an indelible mark on our school," said Headteacher Josephine Smith. "She has guided several students into careers in fashion design and textiles, and they remain indebted to her."

Mrs Fleming said: “I have really enjoyed my second career at KSHS, having spent 20 years in the fashion industry prior to training to be a teacher.”

She had worked for a number of suppliers over the years designing clothes mainly for the (now defunct) Arcadia Group high street brands such as Dorothy Perkins, Top Shop, Principles and Evans.

She added: “It has been a privilege to work with such enthusiastic young people and be able to pass on a passion for a subject I love. I will miss my colleagues, the students and the routine. I will not miss the morning journey on the A15 to Sleaford or the 6am get up!”

In her retirement she hopes to travel, exercise more, spend more time with family and hopefully relax too!

Mrs Tipper has brought 23 years of experience and dedication to Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Over the years, she has served in multiple capacities, most recently as a teacher of Maths, with a particular talent for guiding A-level students through their tricky Mechanics modules. Prior to that, Mrs Tipper was Assistant Head, with responsibility for the pastoral care of the students. She is said to have made a genuine difference in students' lives during their most vulnerable times.

"Mrs. Tipper's contributions to the wider life of the school and her talent for listening, empathizing, and signposting students and parents to support have left a lasting impact," said Mrs Smith. "She will be remembered for her energy and her commitment to the local community."

As the school community bids farewell to Mrs Fleming and Mrs Tipper, it also celebrates their achievements and the legacy they leave behind. Mrs Smith said their combined 53 years of service have set a high standard for all, and their spirit will continue to inspire.

"We wish them both a future filled with happiness, relaxation, and new adventures," added Mrs Smith.