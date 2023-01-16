High school in top five

A Sleaford school is celebrating being ranked in the top five in the region according to a highly-regarded survey.

Charlie Blair scored the highest marks in the country for GCSE History.

GCSE and A Level students’ successes last summer placed Kesteven and Sleaford High School in the top five state schools in the East Midlands according to The Times Parent Power 2022 survey.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson congratulated the school last week on the news, saying: “Fantastic results! Great to see the top five in the region are all in Lincolnshire.”

King’s School in Grantham, Caister Grammar School, Bourne Grammar School and Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School were ranked first to fourth, with KSHS in fifth place.

Head of School, Jo Smith said: “The whole school community is delighted to have been placed so highly in this prestigious survey.”

She commented: “Our top five position is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the staff, the pupils and parents and all deserve to share in the praise.

“But while we are delighted to receive such recognition it does not mean we can rest on our laurels.

"We continue the work and drive to create the best environment possible to enable our students to excel.”

In last summer’s GCSEs, KSHS saw 52 per cent of its exams entered result in the top three grades. Six students achieved ten subjects at grades 9. Top performers included Charlie Blair with 11 grade 9s and the highest mark in GCSE History in the country.

