Higher grades achieved and celebrated at Somercotes Academy

Principal Jake Bailey, was pleased with the results:

“The number of strong passes at Somercotes Academy continues to improve year on year, with even more of our young people achieving higher grades than ever before,” he said.

“This really is a testament to the hard work put in by our students and staff.

“Not only have they achieved in academic subjects, they have also excelled in subject such as Art, Resistant Materials, and PE. Well done to all, and good luck in your future endeavours.”

Martha Cooper who achieved a Level 2 Distinction in Hospitality and Catering, grade 8 in Geography and several 7s said: “I feel like I have had amazing support at Somercotes for my final year, the staff are always so helpful and they were really there for me throughout Year 11. I am happy to be heading to Franklin Sixth Form College to study Education & Early Years in September.

Charlie Cunliffe received his results this morning stating that he was ‘so happy’. He achieved grade 9 in Art and 8s in English and Geography.

He said: “I am going to Franklin Sixth Form College to continue my studies of Art. I absolutely loved Year 11 at Somercotes, it was probably my favourite time out of my entire education and I was so amazed by the amount of support we had teachers in that final year.”

Other stand out students were Reggie Shaw who achieved a Level 2 Distinction in PE along with double awards of grade 8 and 9 in Science and two 8s across English Literature and English Language.

Kseniia Masliana received two 9s, two 8s and a 7 in all of her subjects.

