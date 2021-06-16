HMP Lincoln launches education programme for prisoners with learning needs

Figures show prisoners who take part in learning while behind bars are nine per cent less likely to go on to commit further crimes compared to those who didn’t.

Yet offenders with learning disabilities can face difficulties engaging with their rehabilitation, which has a direct impact on reducing their chances of reoffending.

A new pilot in five prisons across the estate, including HMP & YOI Lincoln, will see dedicated educational specialists assess the learning on offer in these jails to make sure its adequately supporting the needs of offenders with diverse learning conditions.

The new team will also work to ensure prisoners with learning needs, such as dyslexia and autism are identified earlier, so they are able to receive more tailored support as soon as they arrive at the prison gates. This boosts public safety by helping them better engage with their rehabilitation and reducing their chances of committing further crime.

Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland said: “I’m determined to transform the education on offer inside our prison system because it plays a huge role in rehabilitating prisoners.

“Increasing the support for those with diverse learning needs will create safer streets, fewer victims and ultimately ease the financial burden of further offending on the law-abiding public.”

HMP & YOI Lincoln Acting Governor, Andy Burton, said: “I’ve seen for myself the difference it makes when prisoners fully engage with formal education.