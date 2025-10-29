Hogsthorpe Primary Academy celebrates Harvest Festival at St Mary’s Church

Pupils from Hogsthorpe Primary Academy were delighted to take part in the village Harvest Festival recently.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whole school joined the parish Harvest Festival at St Mary’s Church in Hogsthorpe, led by focal minister and school governor, Mr. Tom Hedges.

Children enjoyed singing a vibrant mix of traditional and modern songs to celebrate harvest time, with the youngest children giving a fabulous performance of Big Red Combine Harvester using British Sign Language (BSL).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 4 and Year 5 treated the congregation to a special poem all about the harvest and Years 5 and 6 also gave a wonderful rendition of the ‘Harvest Samba’.

Hogsthorpe pupils outside St Mary's Church

School pupils donated non-perishable foods to the local Skegness food bank.

Mrs Wood, Principal at Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, said: “We were delighted to join the local community to celebrate the Harvest Festival. It was an absolute pleasure to take the children to St Mary’s Church.”

Writing in the church news sheet, Mr. Hedges, focal minister, said: “It was a most uplifting and joyous service. We received, with thanks, many donations of food. The non-perishable items will be donated to the Skegness Food Bank and perishable will go to the Salvation Army Hostel and cooked to feed their guests.”