Hogsthorpe Primary Academy celebrates Harvest Festival at St Mary’s Church

By Clara Plackett
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2025, 11:58 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 12:04 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Pupils from Hogsthorpe Primary Academy were delighted to take part in the village Harvest Festival recently.

The whole school joined the parish Harvest Festival at St Mary’s Church in Hogsthorpe, led by focal minister and school governor, Mr. Tom Hedges.

Most Popular

Children enjoyed singing a vibrant mix of traditional and modern songs to celebrate harvest time, with the youngest children giving a fabulous performance of Big Red Combine Harvester using British Sign Language (BSL).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Year 4 and Year 5 treated the congregation to a special poem all about the harvest and Years 5 and 6 also gave a wonderful rendition of the ‘Harvest Samba’.

Hogsthorpe pupils outside St Mary's Churchplaceholder image
Hogsthorpe pupils outside St Mary's Church

School pupils donated non-perishable foods to the local Skegness food bank.

Mrs Wood, Principal at Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, said: “We were delighted to join the local community to celebrate the Harvest Festival. It was an absolute pleasure to take the children to St Mary’s Church.”

Writing in the church news sheet, Mr. Hedges, focal minister, said: “It was a most uplifting and joyous service. We received, with thanks, many donations of food. The non-perishable items will be donated to the Skegness Food Bank and perishable will go to the Salvation Army Hostel and cooked to feed their guests.”

Related topics:St Mary's Church
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice