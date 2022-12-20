Horncastle Community Primary School set for revamp with School Rebuilding Programme

Horncastle Community Primary School is set to benefit from government fund to give their learning environment a state-of-the-art revamp.

Horncastle primary school's 2022-23 reception class.

Horncastle Primary School has been selected as one of the latest 239 schools that will be rebuilt or substantially refurbished as part of the fourth round of the Conservative

Government’s School Rebuilding Programme, which will rebuild or refurbish 500 schools over the next decade.

The funding for Horncastle Primary School will help to deliver state of the art learning environments for pupils, such as new classrooms, science labs, sports halls, and dining halls, to be completed in the next three to five years.

The new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience, helping schools keep bills down and meeting our Net Zero commitments.

These 239 rebuilding and refurbishment projects follows 161 projects previously announced, bringing the total to 400.

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has welcomed the announcement, and said: “From working with the school during the pandemic, to secure more digital devices to support families with online learning, I know the team at Horncastle Primary School works tirelessly to teach, support and motivate every child so that they can thrive.

“I am delighted that through this Government funding they will now have the environment and classrooms to support them in inspiring students to reach their potential.”

Horncastle Primary School headteacher Steve Bladon said this was “very good news” for the school, which is part of the Wellspring Academy Trust.

Mark Wilson, chief executive of Wellspring Academy Trust, said: "At Wellspring, we understand that the quality of the environment in which children learn is of central importance. It affects their educational outcomes, school experience and their overall wellbeing.