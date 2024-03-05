Horncastle Community Primary School undergoes revamp

Horncastle Primary School staff and pupils celebrate their revamp. Photos: John Aron Photography

Horncastle Primary School has revamped the school’s Key Stage Two and reception areas, as well as making changes for the Early Years Foundation’s outdoor area and creating welcoming artwork on the walls.

Headteacher Andrew Cook said: “We’ve given the KS2 areas a real facelift, with new carpets, furniture, blinds, and a given it a lick of paint - the children are thrilled with their posh new classroom which is a massive boost.”

The entrance and reception area of the school has been given a makeover with a mural depicting their school values, and an artist from Yorkshire has also created abstract artwork to depict the different cultures.

A new reading area created in the EYF area.

Outside, the EYF area has also been given a complete revamp to enhance the children’s learning, with a new roleplay stage, opportunities for den building, an outdoor reading shelter, climbing area, and equipment for outdoor exploration, which is due for completion shortly.

"We want the children to be able to transfer their indoor learning outside, which has been a really big win for us and the feedback from the children has been really positive,” Andrew said.

And the school isn’t stopping there, as there are plans in the pipeline to create a brand new sensory room for the school’s pupils with SEN needs , which will include sensory equipment for children with complex physical needs including rollers, soft lighting, colour changing panels on the walls, and more.

It also has the opportunity to become an immersive classroom using projectors and lights to allow word searches on the walls and floors and changeable backgrounds, and is scheduled for completion in May this year.

A new cosy reading corner under the stairs.

Andrew added: “We’ve had some brilliant feedback from the pupils and parents, and it's a really exciting time for us.”

​Back in December 2022, Horncastle Community Primary School was selected as one of the latest 239 schools to be rebuilt or substantially refurbished as part of the Conservative Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

Horncastle Primary School’s revamp will see new new classrooms, science labs, sports halls, and dining halls, to be completed in the next three to five years.

Shaun Kiernan, Director of Capital and IT, Wellspring Academy Trust, said: "At Wellspring, we believe that all children deserve to learn in vibrant, engaging and joyful school environments.

The school's newly revamped reception area depicting the school values.

"Our Comunicolour initiative plays a key role in delivering that by banishing grey and bringing in brilliance .