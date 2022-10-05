Register
Horncastle primary school's Reception Classes

Our Horncastle area Reception class children have been taking a big step this month as they start school for the first time.

By Rachel Armitage
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:00 am
Coningsby St Michael's Mice class.
Here on these pages, you can see the next installment of our school’s Reception class photos, with a final installment in next week’s Horncastle News, out on October 12.

The Edward Richardson Primary School, Tetford.

Horncastle Community Primary School's reception class.
Woodhall St Hugh's Reception Class.
Horncastle Community Primary School reception class.
Coningsby St Michael's Woodpeckers class.
