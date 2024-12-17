Horncastle School’s careers event

Horncastle Primary School pupils enjoy an inspiring careers day. Photos suppliedplaceholder image
You are never too young to start thinking about what job you might do in the future!

Horncastle Primary School staged a successful and inspiring careers fair for pupils for a second time involving businesses from the local community.

The volunteers put on fun activities and answered questions.

Students had the opportunity to gain insights into different career paths and discover new opportunities.

Headteacher Andy Cook said: “We were lucky enough to have volunteers from a dance school, a bakery, a travel agent as well as a qualified geologist, tree surgeon, motorcycle racer and a freelance artist amongst others."

