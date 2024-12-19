Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School hosts inspirational senior prizegiving

On Monday 16th December, Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Horncastle, hosted its annual Senior Prizegiving, a cherished event celebrating the achievements of students past and present.

The school was delighted to welcome back guest of honour Annabelle Graham, a former student who left QEGS in 2012. Now a Senior Resident in Equine Internal Medicine at the University of Liverpool Equine Hospital, Annabelle shared her inspiring journey since her days at the school.

The evening honoured the accomplishments of last year’s Year 11 and Sixth Form students, highlighting their hard work and dedication. It was particularly special to welcome back recent leavers, now pursuing exciting next steps in university, employment, the forces, apprenticeships, and beyond. Their stories of success and progress provided a heartening reminder of the school’s lasting impact.

Mr Furness, Headteacher, said “It’s always an inspirational evening, and we are exceptionally proud of all our students.”

The Senior Prizegiving continues to be a highlight of the school’s calendar, reflecting the achievements, aspirations, and enduring community spirit of Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School.