No Caption ABCDE EMN-220124-140234001

St Lawrence School, part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation (LWF) is set to be redesigned and rebuilt thanks to this funding, and will see the school benefit from specialist therapy spaces, such as soft play, sensory and physiotherapy, and outside grassed pitches, a sensory garden and a horticulture zone.

Lea Mason, Executive Head Teacher for the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation, said: “The county council is investing £86m to improve special schools across Lincolnshire over the next few years.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As part of that project, a new school has been proposed for our Horncastle site.

“The new building will have 17 classrooms, ICT, science/technology and art/design rooms.

“In addition to the therapy spaces, there will be improved parking facilities and a minibus drop-off and pick-up area.

“This will all provide a much better learning environment for our students, helping them reach their full potential.”

The cost for the project has not been revealed at this stage, and it is hoped that work will begin over the summer, and will be completed by the end of 2023.

While the works are happening, Lea said that the students will continue to access the current school buildings to maintain their education, and will be exploring local community based activities to ensure that the pupils have access to appropriate space for physical activities while the field is not in use.

“This is an exciting development for the school, to create the much-needed provision and specialist space, to enable us to build on the opportunities to support our students, in all areas of need, within all need provision,” Lea added.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services at the county council, said: “The council wants to ensure that all children can access high-quality education, as near to their family and local community as possible. To help achieve that, we’re investing £86m in improving and expanding 13 special school sites across the county, including St Lawrence School in Horncastle.

“Despite the pandemic, we’re making excellent progress. The new Boston Endeavour Academy has been completed and improvements have been carried out at the Garth School in Spalding and Ambergate Sports College in Grantham. Currently, works are underway in Louth, Spilsby and Bourne, and further improvements will follow at other schools.

“The improvements planned for St Lawrence will bring new classrooms and specialist teaching facilities, as well therapy spaces and outdoor areas. This will make a real difference to the students, helping them get the most out of their time at the school and giving them a good start in life.

“Overall, our ambitious programme will mean more pupils with SEND can attend a local school rather than having to travel large distances for their education, which will be of great benefit to both the children and their families.”

St Lawrence is now keen to hear the views of those who reside in the school’s vicinity and attendees.

These plans are now available to view on St Lawrence’s website at www.lwf.lincs.sch.uk and if you wish to discuss them further, you are asked to contact the LWF’s premises and facilities director, Kay Smith, on 07808 391704.