Housebuilder celebrates Children’s Book Week with donation to Stamford school

Children’s Book Week is an awareness campaign aimed at spreading a love of reading amongst young people. This year marks the 105th anniversary of the campaign.

The donation from Allison Homes East was given to Uffington C of E Primary School in Stamford and used to purchase brand-new books for the school library.

This is the third such donation made to Lincolnshire schools this year, as the housebuilder previously donated £250 each to two other primary schools in the county for World Book Day (7th March), bringing the total donations amount to £750.

Uffington Primary School children with their new books

The donation was facilitated via Usborne through the school’s local, independent Usborne partner, Sarah Freeman from The Little Book Snug, as part of the Usborne Community Book Pledge. Usborne is a leading children’s book publisher which works frequently with local schools and nurseries.

Emma Clayton, Teacher at Uffington Primary School, said: “The staff and children at Uffington C of E Primary School would like to thank Allison Homes for their generous donation of £250 towards new books through the Usborne Community Book Pledge. Our team of Reading Ambassadors were delighted to receive these new books and to present them to each class in our assembly this week.

“We encourage all our pupils to read widely and often, as we are aiming for them all to become confident and independent readers who choose to read for pleasure. Thanks to this donation, each class has received eight new books (comprising of fiction and non-fiction titles) to enjoy both in school and at home. We really appreciate this act of kindness.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are proud to have made a third donation to Lincolnshire primary schools to help encourage a love of reading amongst young people. At Allison Homes East, we are very passionate about giving back to the communities we build in and will continue to look for more opportunities like this going forward. We hope that the children find some new favourite books amongst the selection.

“Sarah at The Little Book Snug does excellent work in the Lincolnshire community, and we are proud of both this and past collaborations we have completed with them.”

To find out more about Usborne and The Little Book Snug, visit www.usborne.com/gb/partner/thelittlebooksnug.