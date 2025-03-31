Humberston Academy win Cross Country Shield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eighteen schools across the David Ross Education Trust gathered recently to compete in the Cross Country Shield in Leicestershire. Taking place in the fields of the Nevill Holt estate, all eleven secondary schools from the trust and seven primary schools entered the competition.

Over 200 students ran different lengths and races, with points and times recorded in order to recognise the overall winners. In the secondary school category, Humberston Academy in North East Lincolnshire came first, Charnwood College in Loughborough second and Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton in third place.

The primary school winners were Malcolm Arnold Preparatory in Northampton, then Cedar Road in Northampton and Newnham Academy in Daventry. Awards for sporting prowess were also given to Thomas Middlecott Academy, Charnwood College and Skegness Grammar School.

Kaitlyn, winner of the Year 10 girls DRET cross country said: “Winning the cross country race felt amazing, and I’m so proud to represent Humberston Academy. The course was tough, with some really challenging hills and a lot of tough stretches, but it made crossing that finish line even more rewarding. It means a lot to me to wear our school colours and show what we can achieve as a team. It’s not just about winning, but about pushing myself through those hard moments and feeling the support of my school behind me.”

Humberston Academy cross country team

Mark, Year 8 winner of the boys cross country said: “Finishing first this year feels incredible! After coming second last year, I’ve worked hard to improve, and it’s amazing to see that effort pay off. Representing Humberston Academy means so much to me,it’s not just about the race, but about showing what we can achieve as a school. I’m so happy that my result helped us win the event overall for the first time in 10 years! It feels great to be part of such a special achievement.

Shane Ward, Head of Sport for DRET said:

“This was a brilliantly attended day by our students who put their all into the races. The weather was beautiful and I was very proud of all our cross country teams and individual runners. Well done to everyone who took part.”

Stuart Burns, CEO for DRET said:

Runners on the cross country track

“Congratulations to all the students who took part in our annual Cross Country Shield. I am delighted that we are able to run competitive sports competitions across the trust and would like to thank the students for entering and the teachers for supporting and training our athletes.”