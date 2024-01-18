A new executive headteacher has been announced for two village primary schools in the Boston area.

Damian Davey has taken on the role at Frithville and New York primary schools – both members of the Horncastle Education Trust.

Mr Davey is headteacher at Huttoft Primary and Nursery, near Alford, another of the trust’s schools, and will continue in this post alongside the new one.

His appointment follows the retirement of Paul Bargh at the end of 2023. Mr Bargh had been executive headteacher at Frithville and New York since 2010.

Executive headteacher Damian Davey with children from Frithville Primary School.

Speaking about Mr Bargh’s retirement, chief executive of Horncastle Education Trust Sandra James said: “Paul made a lasting contribution to both schools and played a part in the many lives of pupils, parents and colleagues alike, he leaves with good wishes from the trust for the future.”

She added: “Frithville and New York primary schools play important roles within their communities, and I was delighted to host the parent forums last week where parents and carers met Mr Davey and we were able to share feedback and ideas for the development of the schools.

“It is a privilege to work with the wider community and our dedicated staff and we look forward to announcing more exciting developments, which will include partnership working for wraparound care, in the near future.”

Mr Davey, who joined the teaching profession following a career in the Air Force, has been a headteacher for more than 12 years.

He said: “I am delighted to become executive headteacher of Frithville and New York primary schools; the pupils are charming and eager to learn, and staff are dedicated and committed to providing the best education and meeting pupils' needs.

“I have enjoyed my first few days in our lovely schools and look forward to what the future will bring.”

The schools will be holding open events for parents of prospective pupils on January 24, at New York, and January 25, at Frithville, from 1-3pm on both days.