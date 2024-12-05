"I'm asking for a metal detector for Christmas so I can start digging in my garden!” - Boston school pupils step into role of archaelogists

Fragments of a clay pipe dating from the Victorian era, a button, and medieval pottery were among the finds made when youngsters from a school in Boston took part in a community archaelogical dig in the town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The excavation was held near the former B&M unit, off Lincoln Lane, as part of the proposed Rosegarth Square redevelopment project.

The dig was overseen by Rocket Environmental Services, with a view to learning more about the area’s history ahead of any works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public were invited to take part in the study; among those to do so were pupils from St Thomas' CofE Primary Academy, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. Working under the guidance of archaeologists, the children searched for items and learnt how to read the area’s geology.

St Thomas' pupils taking part in the community archaeological dig in Boston.

In addition to the fragments of clay pipe, the button, and medieval pottery, the children also found ceramic pieces and half of a cow’s lower mandible – complete with teeth.

Headteacher at the school, which is part of the Infinity Academies Trust, Joanne Sharples described it as a ‘unique and invaluable opportunity’ for pupils to learn more about the history of Boston and the role of archaeologists.

“This experience has helped to bring history to life for our pupils, helping to spark a lifelong interest in the subject by showing how the subject exists outside of a classroom,” she said. “We are really proud of everyone who took part in this fantastic opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as excavating the items, the pupils took part in cleaning and cataloguing the finds, gaining insight into the process of preserving history.

Children of St Thomas’ CofE Primary Academy during the dig.

Feedback from pupils included:

“I know for a fact that I want to be an archaeologist when I grow up now!”

“It was interesting to ask them about their education and work experience; now I know what I need to do to become an archaeologist.”

“Seeing the natural layers of the earth and learning how excavating works was amazing. Working with experts was the best part—I'm asking for a metal detector for Christmas so I can start digging in my garden!”

Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: "The Rosegarth Square archaeological dig was highly successful, attracting significant interest not only from participants but also from social media and passers by curious about the findings. We have enjoyed listening to residents' stories about the area, and it has been fascinating to learn so much about historic Boston.

“We were particularly pleased with the interest from schools. It was wonderful to bring history to life for students, allowing them to join the excavation and discover their own pieces of history.

“This marks the beginning of the development in Rosegarth Square, which will transform the area and make it more welcoming to all."