"I’m enormously proud of everyone who has played a part in our wonderful success story”

Staff at Springwell Mablethorpe celebrate their Outstanding Ofsted rating.

​Springwell Mablethorpe, part of Springwell Lincolnshire has been given the coveted Outstanding rating in their recent Ofsted report, just as the site at Spalding was also rated Outstanding in September 2023, and Lincoln and Grantham’s sites were also both rated Good.

Springwell Lincolnshire’s four sites support children with social, emotional and mental health challenges who are unable to access mainstream provision or are at risk of exclusion.

In the report, Ofsted inspectors described Springwell Mablethorpe as providing “an exceptionally high-quality education for pupils” and noted that “every aspect of the school’s provision enables pupils to thrive.”

Inspectors also commented that “pupils know they can achieve here and respond well to the high expectations set for them. They feel safe and cared for.”

The holistic approach to education at Springwell Mablethorpe was also singled out for praise, with inspectors stating that “the school’s work to promote pupils’ broader development is exceptional”.

"The highly effective curriculum ensures that pupils know how to make safe choices. Pupils learn to take care of their mental and physical health. Pupils support each other through respecting their differences and celebrating everyone’s achievements.”

Lisa Ashcroft-Day, Executive Principal at Springwell Lincolnshire, said: “The journey we have all been on to create these four examples of exceptional educational provision is an incredible one.

"Just a few years ago, some of the most vulnerable children and young people across Lincolnshire were being taught in settings that were not fit for purpose and didn’t meet their needs.

"Now, we have superb provision that supports our pupils to become the very best that they can be and delivers the high quality of education that all children deserve.