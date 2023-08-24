Proposals have been put forward for a new extension at St Andrew’s C of E Primary School in Leasingham,

There are also plans by Lincolnshire County Council to extend Baston C of E Primary School and South Hykeham Community Primary School.

The authority says the new buildings will replace existing mobile classrooms, providing a much better learning environment for the pupils. Planning applications for the improvements at Leasingham and Baston have now been submitted, with one for South Hykeham to follow in September.

If approved, work is expected to begin at all sites in spring 2024, with each project completed in time for the autumn term next year.

New extension plans for Leasingham St Andrew's C of E School. Photo: Google

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: “One of the council’s priorities is ensuring all children get a good education, and that means making sure local pupils have the right environment in which to learn. These extensions will provide improved facilities for the pupils, helping them make the most of their time at school.”

Members of the local community can learn more about the plans at upcoming information-sharing events being held at each of the schools. These will take place on the following dates within the first month of the schools returning back for the new academic year:

- St Andrew’s C of E Primary School, Leasingham, 3.30pm to 6.30pm, Monday September 18.

- Baston C of E Primary School, 3.30pm to 6.30pm, Wednesday September 6.

- South Hykeham Community Primary School, 3.30pm to 6.30pm, Thursday September 21.