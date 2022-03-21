In Pictures: Boston area pupils see red for Comic Relief

Also known as Red Nose Day, the event saw various schools in the area take part to support the annual charity fundraiser.

Nathan Black from Voyage Education Partnership, which works with eight academy schools in the area, said: “Our primary academies had great fun taking part in this year’s Red Nose Day. It always proves a popular event, and different takes on the theme at our academies this year included ‘colour’ and ‘superheroes’.

“There were some amazing costumes, many of which were homemade and involved many hours of effort. What a great way to show support for such a fantastic charity!”

1. Pupils at Gosberton Academy had fun supporting Comic Relief on Friday. Photo: Midlands

2. Some of the pupils at Carlton Road Academy in Boston dressed as giant colourful crayons for the day. Photo: Midlands

3. Gosberton Academy youngsters pictured on Red Nose Day. Photo: Midlands

4. Staff and pupils at Park Academy in Boston. Photo: Midlands