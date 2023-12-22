In Pictures: Boston area pupils spread festive joy at Nativity plays and Christmas shows
From familiar religious icons of the traditional nativity story, to little green men – the Boston area schools’ Nativity shows offered a real festive delight this year.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT
Here we feature some of those submitted to us from schools across the borough.These images are featured across a double page spread in this week’s Boston Standard newspaper which came out on Wednesday, December 20.
