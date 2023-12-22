Register
Kirton Primary School's year two class.

In Pictures: Boston area pupils spread festive joy at Nativity plays and Christmas shows

From familiar religious icons of the traditional nativity story, to little green men – the Boston area schools’ Nativity shows offered a real festive delight this year.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT

Here we feature some of those submitted to us from schools across the borough.These images are featured across a double page spread in this week’s Boston Standard newspaper which came out on Wednesday, December 20.

Kirton Nursery's Christmas play.

1. Crib

Kirton Nursery's Christmas play. Photo: Supplied

Kirton Primary's reception class.

2. Kirton

Kirton Primary's reception class. Photo: Supplied

Tower Road Academy.

3. Smiles

Tower Road Academy. Photo: Supplied

Gipsey Bridge Academy's Christmas play.

4. Gipsey Bridge

Gipsey Bridge Academy's Christmas play. Photo: Supplied

