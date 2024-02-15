IN PICTURES: Boston-area school stages glitzy prom fundraiser

The Prom Fayre was held at the school last Tuesday (February 6) in aid of this year’s prom.
1. Prom Fayre at Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton
Items for the show were provided by fashion boutiques Fancy Frox and Skopes Menswear. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography
The event acted as a fundraiser for the 2024 Year 11 prom. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography
Hair and make-up was styled by The Salon, of Kirton, and Boston College. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography
A spokesman for the school said the event raised almost £400 towards the cost of the 2014 Year 11 prom. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography