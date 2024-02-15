Register
IN PICTURES: Boston-area school stages glitzy prom fundraiser

Here is a gallery of images from a glitzy fundraiser staged by Kirton’s Thomas Middlecott Academy.
By David Seymour
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:46 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 15:56 GMT

The Prom Fayre was held at the school last Tuesday (February 6) in aid of this year’s prom.

Items for the show were provided by fashion boutiques Fancy Frox and Skopes Menswear.

The event acted as a fundraiser for the 2024 Year 11 prom.

Hair and make-up was styled by The Salon, of Kirton, and Boston College.

A spokesman for the school said the event raised almost £400 towards the cost of the 2014 Year 11 prom.

