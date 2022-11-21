In Pictures: Boston area schools take part in Children in Need
Schools across the Boston area were awash with colour on Friday when pupils and staff took part in Children in Need.
The annual fundraiser - sometimes called ‘Pudsey Day’ - takes place in the UK to raise money to support more than 2,000 UK charities helping to improve children’s lives.
Pupils were asked to donate some money for the non-uniform day, with most wearing spots or the colour yellow.
Staff from Boston’s Asda store escorted Pudsey to a full school assembly at Staniland Academy and then visited every class at nearby Carlton Road Academy on the morning of appeal day.
In the afternoon, Pudsey spent a few hours meeting and greeting customers at the supermarket.
Stephen Bromby, community champion at Asda Boston, said: “Money raised by Asda will directly support BBC Children in Need’s Emergency Essentials Programme, which provides grants for families living in severe financial, health and social difficulties.”