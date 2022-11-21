Schools across the Boston area were awash with colour on Friday when pupils and staff took part in Children in Need.

The annual fundraiser - sometimes called ‘Pudsey Day’ - takes place in the UK to raise money to support more than 2,000 UK charities helping to improve children’s lives.

Pupils were asked to donate some money for the non-uniform day, with most wearing spots or the colour yellow.

Staff from Boston’s Asda store escorted Pudsey to a full school assembly at Staniland Academy and then visited every class at nearby Carlton Road Academy on the morning of appeal day.

In the afternoon, Pudsey spent a few hours meeting and greeting customers at the supermarket.

Stephen Bromby, community champion at Asda Boston, said: “Money raised by Asda will directly support BBC Children in Need’s Emergency Essentials Programme, which provides grants for families living in severe financial, health and social difficulties.”

All smiles Pupils from Park Academy enjoyed a non-uniform day for Children in Need.

Thumbs up Pupils from Carlton Road Academy were happy to support Children in Need on Friday.

Pioneers Academy Youngsters from Pioneers Academy with Pudsey Bear.

All cheers Cheers from pupils at Gosberton Academy.