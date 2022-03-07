In Pictures: Costumes galore as children mark World Book Day

Schools across the Boston area got into the spirit of the event - with pupils and staff dressing as their favourite characters from the world of fiction.

Other costumes included those from the popular Roald Dahl books, iconic characters from Alice in Wonderland, Paddington Bear, Red Riding Hood, Where’s Wally and a variety of comic book superheroes.

World Book day was created by UNESCO in 1995 to celebrate books and authors and encourage young people to discover the joy of reading. It is celebrated across the country on the first Thursday in March each year.

1. Youngsters at Gosberton Academy donned outfits of their favourite book characters for World Book Day Photo: Midlands

2. The youngters at Boston Nursery had a fun book-themed day. Photo: Midlands

3. Carlton Road Academy. Photo: Midlands

4. Costumes at Fishtoft Academy included a smiling shark, and the Mandalorian from the Star Wars franchise. Photo: Midlands