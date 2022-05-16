Boston Endeavour Academy boasts 16 new classrooms, and specialist teaching spaces for science, technology, ICT and art.Previously known as the John Fielding Special School, the new facility can now more than double its intake of pupils, from 63 at the old site, to 140.

Situated in Kitwood Road, the new school also benefits from a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and soft play rooms and dedicated therapy spaces. Outside, there are hard and soft-surfaced play areas, a sensory garden and wildlife areas.The official opening took place on Friday morning with Coun Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive councillor for children’s cervices at Lincolnshire County Council cutting the ribbon, while children enjoyed special guests – the ‘Ghostbusters’.

She said: "This new £13.2m school will ensure all children in the local area are able to receive a high-quality education as near their family and local community as possible. It will make a life-changing difference to pupils and their families – both now and in the future.”

Peter Bell, CEO for the Community Inclusive Trust, said: “Boston Endeavour school community and CIT will be forever indebted to Lincolnshire County Council for investing in and building such a wonderful facility to meet the needs of our pupils. I would also like to thank everybody else who was involved in making this dream come true.”

Head Teacher Richard Gamman added: “So many aspects of this school have transformed the educational experience for our pupils. The design of the building enables us to come together as a whole school but also have dedicated areas for the different ages and special educational needs of the pupils.

“Brilliantly designed features such as every ground floor class having an outdoor area and acoustic boards suppressing sound have helped our pupils more than I could ever have imagined. We now have everything we need to achieve our school mission of helping our pupils to become happy and fully included members of their community."

Pupils, which range in age from two to 19 years, have severe learning difficulties. Some also have an autistic spectrum disorder, epilepsy, a physical disability, sensory impairment, medical needs and/or a communication difficulty.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1. Hydro-therapy pool Pupils can make use of the school's fantastic new hydro-therapy pool. Photo: John Aron

2. Ribbon cutting Coun Patricia Bradshaw portfolio holder for Chrildren's services (middle) , Peter Bell CEO Community Inclusive Trust (left and Aaron Bloodworth-Flat) Deputy Head. Photo: John Aron

3. Ribbon-cutting Coun Patricia Bradshaw portfolio holder for Children's services (centre), Peter Bell CEO Community Inclusive Trust (left), and Aaron Bloodworth-Flat Deputy Head, with pupils. Photo: John Aron

4. Trust CEO Peter Bell CEO of Community Inclusive Trust (CIT) Photo: John Aron