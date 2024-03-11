Many pupils at schools around the Boston area donned colourful costumes to mark World Book Day on Thursday.

From Harry Potter and Horrible Histories, to classics by Roald Dahl and Julia Donaldson – the costume capers brought many smiles on the day.

But behind the fancy dress fun was an aim to foster a greater love of reading amongst young people. Teachers encouraged this by discussing some of the greatest fictional children’s tales from authors around the world.

This year, parents were also given the option to dress their children in comfortable clothes suitable for a ‘bedtime story’.

Here we share a variety of photos from the day sent to us from Boston-area schools in the Voyage Education Partnership.

1 . Book worms Pupils from Pioneers Academy enjoying some reading time. Photo: Nathan Black

2 . Wizards A group of Harry Potter fans at Park Academy Photo: Nathan Black

3 . Colourful costumes Pupils from Pioneers Academy got into the spirit of the event. Photo: Nathan Black