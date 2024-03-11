Gosberton AcademyGosberton Academy
In Pictures: Pupils from Boston area schools celebrate World Book Day

The national event is held to celebrate books and encourage reading in children
By Gemma Gadd
Published 11th Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 13:32 GMT

Many pupils at schools around the Boston area donned colourful costumes to mark World Book Day on Thursday.

From Harry Potter and Horrible Histories, to classics by Roald Dahl and Julia Donaldson – the costume capers brought many smiles on the day.

But behind the fancy dress fun was an aim to foster a greater love of reading amongst young people. Teachers encouraged this by discussing some of the greatest fictional children’s tales from authors around the world.

This year, parents were also given the option to dress their children in comfortable clothes suitable for a ‘bedtime story’.

Here we share a variety of photos from the day sent to us from Boston-area schools in the Voyage Education Partnership.

Pupils from Pioneers Academy enjoying some reading time.

1. Book worms

Pupils from Pioneers Academy enjoying some reading time. Photo: Nathan Black

A group of Harry Potter fans at Park Academy

2. Wizards

A group of Harry Potter fans at Park Academy Photo: Nathan Black

Pupils from Pioneers Academy got into the spirit of the event.

3. Colourful costumes

Pupils from Pioneers Academy got into the spirit of the event. Photo: Nathan Black

Fishtoft Academy pupils in their reading zone.

4. In the zone

Fishtoft Academy pupils in their reading zone. Photo: Nathan Black

