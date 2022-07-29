In Pictures: Pupils produce cardboard models of iconic Boston landmarks

The youngsters at Staniland Academy have taken part in a design and technology project called ‘Box-ton’ which focused on the history of Boston.
They worked together to make scale models of landmarks such as the Stump, Maud Foster Windmill, town bridge, the railway station and Pilgrim Hospital.
Arjan Boyall, Staniland Academy's DT Champion, said: "The children and teachers did a fantastic job. It was a great team effort! All of the hard work was displayed on the playground for parents to see."
Deputy headteacher Kerry Carr, said: "Mr Boyall came to us with the idea of recreating some of the well-known sites in Boston. He then planned the entire week to give all the children the opportunity to apply their DT skills, linked to the Heritage learning.
"The children were so excited to see their town fully constructed on our playground - and the learning conversations were brilliant!"
All the school years took part and pictures were taken first of the various locations to make for accurate scale models.