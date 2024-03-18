Hands in teh air for Red Nose Day 2024 at Boston's Staniland Academy.Hands in teh air for Red Nose Day 2024 at Boston's Staniland Academy.
IN PICTURES: Schools in and around Boston mark Red Nose Day 2024

Staff and pupils at schools in and around in Boston have, once again, shown enthusiastic support for Red Nose Day.
By David Seymour
Published 18th Mar 2024, 16:31 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 17:10 GMT

The annual campaign returned on Friday (March 15), raising more than £40 million for Comic Relief.

Among those taking part in the fundraiser locally were schools under the Boston Witham Academies Federation.

At Boston Pioneers Academy, in Fydell Crescent, pupils were invited to ‘dress in a wacky way’.

At Boston’s Staniland Academy, in Peck Avenue, a non-uniform day was also held.

At Gosberton Academy youngsters were invited to dress in red or simply in clothes of their own choice.

A spokesman for the federation said a fundraising total from the efforts was not yet known.

Since launching in 1985, Comic Relief has raised more than £1.6 billion for worthy causes.

Red Nose Day celebrations at Boston Pioneers Academy.

Boston-area schools mark Red Nose Day 2024 - Boston Pioneers Academy

Red Nose Day celebrations at Boston Pioneers Academy.

Six more pupils from Boston Pioneers Academy marking Red Nose Day 2024.

Boston-area schools mark Red Nose Day 2024 - Boston Pioneers Academy

Six more pupils from Boston Pioneers Academy marking Red Nose Day 2024.

Another group from Boston Pioneers Academy marking this year's Red Nose Day.

Boston-area schools mark Red Nose Day 2024 - Boston Pioneers Academy

Another group from Boston Pioneers Academy marking this year's Red Nose Day.

'Red-y' to raise funds for Comic Relief ... youngsters at Gosberton Academy.

Boston-area schools mark Red Nose Day 2024 - Gosberton Academy

'Red-y' to raise funds for Comic Relief ... youngsters at Gosberton Academy.

