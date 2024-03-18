IN PICTURES: Schools in and around Boston mark Red Nose Day 2024

The annual campaign returned on Friday (March 15), raising more than £40 million for Comic Relief.

Among those taking part in the fundraiser locally were schools under the Boston Witham Academies Federation.

At Boston Pioneers Academy, in Fydell Crescent, pupils were invited to ‘dress in a wacky way’.

At Boston’s Staniland Academy, in Peck Avenue, a non-uniform day was also held.

At Gosberton Academy youngsters were invited to dress in red or simply in clothes of their own choice.

A spokesman for the federation said a fundraising total from the efforts was not yet known.

Since launching in 1985, Comic Relief has raised more than £1.6 billion for worthy causes.

1 . Boston-area schools mark Red Nose Day 2024 - Boston Pioneers Academy Red Nose Day celebrations at Boston Pioneers Academy. Photo: Contributor

2 . Boston-area schools mark Red Nose Day 2024 - Boston Pioneers Academy Six more pupils from Boston Pioneers Academy marking Red Nose Day 2024. Photo: Contributor

3 . Boston-area schools mark Red Nose Day 2024 - Boston Pioneers Academy Another group from Boston Pioneers Academy marking this year's Red Nose Day. Photo: Contributor

4 . Boston-area schools mark Red Nose Day 2024 - Gosberton Academy 'Red-y' to raise funds for Comic Relief ... youngsters at Gosberton Academy. Photo: Contributor