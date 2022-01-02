Incredibauble! Pupils bring festive cheer

Staff at the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice hanging the baubles. EMN-211222-140109001

The budding young artists decorated paper bauble shapes with their colourful and cheerful festive designs, many using paints or coloured pencils.

The resulting designs have been laminated and hung on Christmas trees at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, helping to spread joy to patients, families and staff.

The hospice provides compassionate palliative care for people with life-limiting conditions, and also supports their loved ones – the only such service in Peterborough.

Each class at Helpringham School took part in a competition for the best bauble decoration, with the designer of the winning bauble receiving a prize of a chocolate bar and a chocolate scented pencil.

Vicki Lunn, community fundraising and operations officer at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I would like to say a huge thank you to all the pupils at Helpringham Primary School. Their brilliant bauble designs are very thoughtful and we are really impressed with the colourful artwork.

“At Sue Ryder we believe that the end of someone’s life is the most important time of their life.

“Our care teams do all they can to make room for the things that matter to a patient – like spending time with loved ones, sharing stories, jokes and memories, and filling their final days with love.

“The baubles are now hung up in pride of place on our Christmas trees at the hospice. They are a wonderful way to help spread joy and create some special memories for the families we are caring for this Christmas.”

Rebecca Leighton, headteacher at Helpringham Primary School, said: “We encourage the children to think about how they can support and help our communities.

“Our kind and caring children were eager to bring some festive joy to the patients, families and staff of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice through their wonderful Christmas baubles.

“The children thought really carefully about their designs and talked about how they could make people feel happy when they looked at the baubles.