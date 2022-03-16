Louth Academy celebrate their Good Ofsted. 7th March 2022 Photo by Jon Corken EMN-220315-103500001

In its report, Ofsted says the academy’s “overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management” are all good.

Inspectors praised the Academy’s leaders for having “high expectations of pupils” and for “developing pupils’ aspirations.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say leaders have “prioritised improving pupils’ literacy and enhancing pupils’ love of reading.” They highlighted the “positive relationships between staff and pupils,” and inspectors said “staff care about pupils’ education and well-being.”

Louth Academy opened in 2018 after joining Tollbar Multi Academy Trust and sits on two sites - the Lower Site, for students in years seven and eight in North Holme Road, and the upper site, for students in years nine to 11 in on Monks’ Dyke Road.

The report praises pupils’ behaviour and says they “show respectful attitudes.” It says staff and pupils agree that behaviour at the academy is far better than it used to be.

It praises teachers’ “good subject knowledge” and says “leaders ensure that teachers are trained to teach using approaches that help pupils know and remember more.”

The report adds: “Trustees and Governors hold leaders to account through effective governance. Leaders are accurate in their evaluations of the school. They are on a journey of what leaders call ‘continuous improvement’.”

Philip Dickinson, Principal of the Academy, said staff and students are thrilled by the report, which highlights the enormous amount of work that has gone into turning around the two former schools to provide students with the education they deserve.

“This is a huge achievement for the staff, students and the wider community of Louth. We are absolutely determined to continue encouraging and driving an aspirational education for all students at Louth Academy. This is the start of something special for the Academy and the community. With the continued support of the Trust we will build on our current success and give every child the secondary education they deserve.”

Martin Brown, Chief Executive of TMAT, said: “The transformation of the two non-selective schools in Louth is remarkable. The Trust took on the two schools, both of which were in difficulty. This has been one of our most challenging projects as the schools had to be combined to create one Academy and keep the momentum of improvement during the pandemic. The Ofsted judgement is testament to the students’ positive attitudes, the determination of staff to succeed and the commitment of the Principal and other leaders to ensure the Academy is successful.”